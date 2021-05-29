Sniffer dogs help diagnose coronavirus among travellers at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: Sniffer dogs have been deployed at the Peshawar airport to detect COVID-19 among travellers arriving from abroad.



The specially trained dogs have so far detected the virus in four passengers at the Bacha Khan International Airport.

An NCOC delegation supervised the process when passengers from two flights were examined on Saturday.

The NCOC delegation was told in a briefing that rapid antigen tests are also being carried out on passengers arriving in Peshawar from abroad.



According to the airport's manager, Obaidullah Abbasi, the delegation said the coronavirus identification measures at the Peshawar airport were satisfactory.

He confirmed that trained sniffer dogs were being used to diagnose coronavirus among passengers.

Swab tests are done on incoming passengers and then a dog sniffs the swab to check for the virus, he explained, adding that if the dog sits down after sniffing the swab, the passenger is declared positive for COVID-19.