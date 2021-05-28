Chickens in Lahore contract deadly adenovirus: expert

— AFP/File

An autopsy of chickens at Lahore's Veterinary University revealed Friday that a new deadly virus called the "adeno" has started infecting the birds in Lahore.



In an interview with Geo News, Director Department of Microbiology at Lahore's Veterinary University Professor Tahir Yaqub said the new virus is killing 4,000 chickens a day.



The chickens have now started contracting the adenovirus after Ranikhet and influenza, Professor Yaqub said.

The professor said the virus attacked the chickens' nervous system and causes respiratory diseases, while due to adenovirus, the Ranikhet vaccine had become ineffective.

Professor Yaqub said citizens should avoid purchasing chicks and only buy chickens weighing 2kg.

"The price of chickens has started going up after they started dying due to the virus."