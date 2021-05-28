Walk-in coronavirus vaccination facility open for people over 30 from tomorrow: Asad Umar

Pakistan is opening walk-ins for anyone who is 30 or above and wants to get vaccinated for coronavirus from tomorrow (Saturday).



This was decided by the National Command and Operation Center in a meeting today, NCOC head Asad Umar wrote on Twitter.

He said people who are 30 years of age and above may go to any vaccination centre and get vaccinated.



Earlier this week, Pakistan had opened registrations for citizens aged 19 and above for the coronavirus vaccination.



In a tweet, Umar had said now registration will be open for the entire national population which is approved by health experts for the vaccine.

On May 16, Pakistan had opened registration for persons aged 30 and above. Umar had explained that the government was opening up registrations for more age groups as Pakistan's vaccine supply continues to improve and the country's vaccination capacity gets enhanced day by day.

On May 3, Pakistan opened registration for the vaccine for people aged between 40 to 49 years across the country and subsequently, began walk-in vaccinations for people of the same age group.

A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person and then they can go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.