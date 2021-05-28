Amid intense heat, Karachi suffers from power outages

File photo

KARACHI: Several parts of the city remained without power for several hours on Thursday night as the heat, coupled with loadshedding, made citizens' lives miserable.

Power supply to the city's Liaquatabad C-1 and B-1 areas was suspended from 11pm on Thursday.

Other areas that had to bear the brunt of prolonged power outages include Surjani Town, North Karachi, Haideri, North Nazimabad, Shah Faisal Colony, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Federal B Area.

Loadshedding was also reported in the areas of PIB Colony, Landhi 36B, AB Senior Line, Jacob Line, Kharadar and Model Colony Sheet number 7.

Last week, the metropolis suffered a major power breakdown due to the tripping of high tension lines at Jamshoro-Karachi link, multiplying the miseries of the Karachiites in the hot weather.

Over 45 grid stations in Karachi got affected due to the tripping of transmission lines after which the power supply to a major part of the city was suspended.

In a statement, the KE had said that the supply to parts of Karachi was interrupted due to tripping of a KE's 220 kv high tension line after which supply to associated grids was affected.

The fault was repaired within couple of hours but it took hours before the power supply was restored completely.