Pakistan taking effective steps to preserve environment, says PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a ceremony in Haripur.

HARIPUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the government was taking effective steps to preserve the environment for the coming generations.

The premier was addressing a "Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program" event where he said it was a huge achievement for the government that it would be hosting the next "World Environment Day".

PM Khan said it reflected that his government had taken steps to protect the environment, adding that it was a worrying sign that Pakistan was included in the list of 10 countries that are worse affected from climate change.

"Our efforts are directed towards providing a better and secured future to our coming generations," he said.

The premier said his government had undertaken several projects including that of the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami, establishment of national parks, and restoration of wetlands and wildlife to achieve that objective.

PM Khan said the effects of climate change can be reversed if the government showed will.

Pakistan to host World Environment Day 2021

Earlier this month, Pakistan was chosen to host the World Environment Day 2021 in partnership with the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) on June 5.

This will be the first time in history that the country will be officially hosting the day.

On the occasion, Pakistan will make some important announcements related to initiatives that it has taken to mitigate the effects of climate change, including the 10 Billion Trees Tsunami Programme, Clean Green Pakistan, the Electric Vehicle Policy, National Parks, and Green jobs.

Only four global personalities, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, have been selected to participate in the World Environment Conference this year.

PM Khan will preside over the world conference on the night of June 4. The conference will be attended by the Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres, Pope Francis, and the German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

A mega environmental event will be held on June 5 in Islamabad.

Last year, China was honoured to host an international conference on World Environment Day.

World Environment Day, which takes place every year on June 5, is the United Nations’ flagship day to promote worldwide awareness and action for the environment.

This year’s observance of World Environment Day will be on the theme of ‘ecosystem restoration' and focus on resetting the country's relationship with nature. It will also mark the formal launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021 – 2030.

Over the years, it has grown to be the largest global platform for environmental public outreach and is celebrated by millions of people across the world.