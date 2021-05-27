Shahzad Akbar refutes reports of meeting Jahangir Tareen

Prime minister's aide on accountability Shahzad Akbar. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Prime minister's aide Shahzad Akbar has categorically denied meeting estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, insisting that the premier's commitment to accountability remains "unshakable".

Akbar tweeted on Wednesday that investigating an individual was the purview of the investigating agencies.

"Contrary to reports/statements on media, there has been no meeting with JKT. Barrister Ali Zafar has already denied any report being associated with him on issue of pending FIA investigations. Criminal investigations are absolute purview of investigating agencies," he tweeted.

"PTI Gov believes in independence of institutions, rule of law & accountability across the board. PM @ImranKhanPTI commitment with the process of accountability n justice remains unshakable," he added.

His clarification comes in the wake of a statement by MNA Raja Riaz, a senior leader of the PTI members supporting Tareen, who claimed that the one-man committee constituted by PM Khan has given a clean chit to the former PTI secretary-general.

Talking to Geo Pakistan Wednesday, Riaz said Barrister Ali Zafar, in his report, has declared Tareen innocent, which is a victory for the group.

"Barrister Ali Zafar has submitted his report, which was shared with the prime minister as well. Thanks to the Almighty, Tareen has been cleared of all charges and he has nothing to do with any transaction. This is a victory of our group's stance," Riaz had said.

An elated Riaz had said the group celebrated the development in a meeting held on Tuesday in which all members were informed of the good news that Tareen has been given a clean chit and no fraud was proved against him in the sugar scam.



