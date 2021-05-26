In conversation with Egyptian president, PM Imran calls for early resolution of Palestine issue

Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. — PID/File, AFP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called for an early and just resolution to the Palestine issue as he spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, a statement from the PM Office said.

The premier emphasised the importance of solidarity among the Muslim Ummah, and adopting a collective approach for safeguarding the rights of Muslims, particularly those living under foreign occupation.

The premier praised the country's leadership for its role in the cessation of hostilities in Palestine, the statement said.

"Condemning strongly the Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinians, especially women and children, and the sacrilege of Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, the prime minister stressed the importance of the early and just resolution of the Palestine issue," the statement said.



The prime minister called for a total withdrawal of Israeli forces from Occupied Palestinian Territories including Jerusalem, the statement said.

PM Imran Khan demanded the restitution of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people including their right to self-determination and the right of return to Palestine. He also called for the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian State, as part of a two-state solution, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Outlining the recent efforts made by Pakistan in amplifying the voice of the Palestinian people, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued support for the just settlement of the Palestinian issue.

Moreover, President Sisi invited the prime minister to visit Egypt, while the prime minister renewed his invitation to President Sisi to visit Pakistan.

It was agreed to continue with the momentum of high-level exchanges to further strengthen bilateral political and economic ties between the two countries.