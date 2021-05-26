Fawad meets Egyptian envoy, discusses ways to enhances ties through filmmaking

Egyptian envoy Tarek Dahrough (left) and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain meet in Islamabad, on May 26, 2021. — PID

Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry met Egyptian envoy Tarek Dahrough on Wednesday to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt in the arena of films and joint productions.



The minister, according to a statement, said the initiative would not only help reinforce cultural bonds but also prove instrumental in further cementing brotherly relations.

He proposed a joint venture and cooperation engaging Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan in the field of film production, according to a statement released by the Information Ministry.

Fawad proposed a virtual meeting between the Film Producers Associations of Pakistan and Egypt to discuss collaboration in the field of feature films.

The minister expressed the desire to seek Arabic dubbing facilities to dub Pakistani programmes, the statement said, adding that they also discussed possibilities for the exchange of teleplays between the two countries.

The federal minister informed the ambassador the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is finalising the draft MoU between Pakistan and Egypt envisaging cooperation in the fields of radio and TV.

"This will pave the way for programme exchanges and facilitate exchange of visits by technical experts and artists of the two countries," he said.

Both sides agreed that for further discourse on media cooperation, the information minister’s phone contact with the Egyptian counterpart, Director High Council of Media, Egypt would be arranged.

The minister also apprised the ambassador regarding government’s initiative to establish a media university imparting education and training in the faculties of film, media, and performing arts.

The ambassador welcomed the idea of the information minister regarding joint venture engaging Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt in the areas of films.

He also agreed to extend cooperation for joint religious programmes as recommended by the minister. For that, Egyptian scholars already working in Pakistan will be engaged.

The Egyptian envoy said he was eagerly looking forward to the possible signing of MoU on TV and radio cooperation between the two countries.