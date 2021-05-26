No one will be spared: PM vows to bring DG Khan dacoits to justice

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday vowed to bring to justice dacoits in Dera Ghazi Khan after a video showing the brutal murders of three people by a gang went viral on social media.



Addressing a launch ceremony in Layyah of the Insaf Sehat Sahulat Card, he said he was saddened to see poor people being killed in this barbaric manner.

He said the Rangers have been given instructions to bring the perpetrators to book and provide all possible assistance to the police.

"Now these dacoits will not be spared. No one will be allowed to pester area residents any longer," he promised, adding that if needed a police checkpost will be established in the area.

The Ladi gang had abducted three people from the Taman Khosa area. A video that went viral yesterday showed one being shot dead, while the limbs of the other were chopped off before he was killed by the ring leader, known as Khuda Baksh.

All the while, his partner was filming the horrific events.

The Ladi gang leader said in the video that he had "killed the murderers of his companion Haroon".

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar also noted with grave concern reports of the incident and ordered immediate action against the gang.

According to Hamza Salik, political assistant of DG Khan's tribal area, the Ladi gang members are hiding in the Koh-e-Sulaiman mountain range.

He said the border forces, with the help of Rangers and Punjab police, will "wipe out the gang".

Sehat cards to ensure complete health coverage

Speaking about the sehat cards, the prime minister said provision of health cards to the citizens would ensure complete and free of cost health coverage, which prior to this was unimaginable in the country’s history.

He said now with the extension of health card facility to every family of the Punjab province, the poor people would no longer have to worry about medical treatment.

He said every family in the Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions could now avail health treatment worth Rs720,000. They are free to get health facilities in public and private hospitals alike.

An additional Rs300,000 can be given to the deserving families when required, he added.

The prime minister also underlined the need to encourage the private sector to fully participate in health initiatives.

He observed that the government-owned lands could be offered to the private sector at affordable prices for the construction of hospitals and other health facilities, especially in the far flung areas of the country.

The prime minister said he wanted every family in Punjab to have the health card.

He also asked the Punjab chief minister to pay special attention to those backward areas of the province that had been left behind in terms of development.

The prime minister noted that migration of the masses from rural to urban areas took place due to lack of job opportunities and basic facilities, multiplying population of cities, which led to multitude of serious civic issues like sewerage problems and scarcity of drinking water.

"The development must be all areas inclusive, so that no area is left behind," he emphasised.

The prime minister highlighting the motive behind the launch of the health cards facility, further said the poor families did not have enough resources to meet their health requirements.

He said the consideration for the plight of poor families had led to the establishment of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital (SKMH).

Under the health insurance, all such basic requirements would be met, he said.

The prime minister said in Pakistan, child mortality rate and ratio of pregnant mothers’ deaths has historically been very high, so it is imperative to establish health facilities in all the backward areas.

PM Imran Khan also appreciated the solarisation of all basic health units in the backward areas of Punjab province as a very good initiative.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar apprised the gathering that different uplift projects worth Rs21 billion were underway in Layyah.

He said every resident in the province would get health cards facility by the end of the year.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid said a vast network of health facilities would cater to the health requirements of the residents of province.

— With additional input from APP.







