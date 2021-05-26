UNGA president Volkan Bozkir arrives in Pakistan

President of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (PGA), Volkan Bozkir, lands in Islamabad, on May 26, 2021. — Twitter/volkan_bozkir

United Nations General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir on Wednesday reached Pakistan for his three-day visit from May 26-28.

PGA Bozkir has reached Pakistan at the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said earlier in the day.

The PGA landed in the country after concluding his visit to Bangladesh and is set to meet top officials of Pakistan during his three-day visit here.

"After an important and fruitful official visit to Bangladesh, I arrived in Islamabad for my official visit to Pakistan," Bozkir said.

"I look forward to my important meetings tomorrow in Islamabad," he said.

During his stay in Islamabad, Bozkir will have detailed talks with the foreign minister, the Foreign Office said, which would cover a wide range of political and socio-economic issues on the UN agenda.

The UNGA president also tweeted about his departure.

The UNGA president will also deliver a talk on the importance of multilateralism.

Bozkir is the first Turkish national to preside over the UN General Assembly. He is a former diplomat and a senior politician.

Following his 39-year long illustrious diplomatic career in the Turkish Foreign Service, Bozkir was elected thrice as a member of the Turkish Parliament and has served as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee and EU Affairs minister.

He last visited Pakistan in August 2020 before taking up the position of president of the UNGA.

“The visit of the PGA would lend an opportunity to showcase Pakistan’s active contributions to multilateralism and the central role of the United Nations in international affairs,” the Foreign Office said.

It said Pakistan remained committed to supporting the United Nations General Assembly for the realization of shared objectives of maintaining international peace and security, economic and social development, promotion and protection of human rights, peaceful settlement of international disputes and developing friendly relations among nations based on the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples.