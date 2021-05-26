close
Wed May 26, 2021
Pakistan

APP
May 26, 2021

UNGA president reaching Islamabad today on FM Qureshi's invitation

Pakistan

APP
Wed, May 26, 2021

President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir is undertaking a three-day official visit to Pakistan from today (Wednesday).

He is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

During his stay, Bozkir will have detailed talks with the FM, the Foreign Office said in a statement. The interactions will cover a wide range of political and socio economic issues on the UN Agenda.

Bozkir will also deliver a talk on the importance of multilateralism.

Bozkir is the first Turkish national to preside over the UN General Assembly. He is a former diplomat and a senior politician. 

He last visited Pakistan last year in August before taking up the position of president of the UN General Assembly.  

