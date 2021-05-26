Ali Zafar report: Jahangir Tareen group claims victory

LAHORE: As speculation grows that Barrister Ali Zafar has concluded in his report that Jahangir Khan Tareen is being “unfairly targeted” by government agencies, a senior member of the JKT camp has claimed that their stance has been vindicated.



According to a report published in The News, Zafar shared his findings during a meeting presided by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The meeting was also attended by Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan and Advisor to PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar.

Zafar concluded that the charges against Tareen don't hold much substance and that he was further targeted when FIRs were registered against him and his son, Ali Tareen.

Sources said Akbar was asked to give alternative facts in the FIA's defence action and that Khalid Javed Khan acted as an umpire between the two. After hearing both sides, the Attorney General voted in Akbar's favour and held that actions against Tareen were fair.

Talking to Geo Pakistan Wednesday, MNA Raja Riaz said Barrister Ali Zafar has declared Tareen innocent, which is a victory of their stance.

"Barrister Ali Zafar has submitted his report, which was shared with the prime minister as well. Thanks to the Almighty, Tareen has been cleared of all charges and he has nothing to do with any transaction. This is a victory of our group's stance," Riaz said.

An elated Riaz said the group celebrated the development in a meeting held a day earlier in which all members were informed of the good news that Tareen has been given a clean chit and no fraud was proved against him in the sugar scam.

"All the members were happy that we have been vindicated."

He said that they will appear before the courts and people will be a witness to how the FIA gets embarrassed and has to take a step back.

"Those who were conspiring against Jahangir Tareen are feeling embarrassed," Riaz said.

About the JKT group's meeting with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Riaz said an officer has been appointed to address their issues and the chief minister has assured them of addressing their grievances.

On a question of the future course of action of the group, the PTI MNA said they would continue to raise their voice whenever they see something wrong being done. "We want to strengthen Imran Khan and will remain part of the PTI," he said.

He thanked PM Imran Khan for appointing a "neutral umpire" to hear the estranged PTI leader's case.

"Ali Zafar worked hard on the report. He held hours-long meetings on the matter," Riaz said.

"The FIA is not in a position to do anything. We had said that this is a bogus case and now a neutral umpire has stamped it. It is a slap on the faces of those who had labelled us blackmailers and should resign," he demanded.