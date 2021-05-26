Journalist Asad Toor assaulted at apartment in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Journalist and blogger Asad Toor was brutally assaulted by unidentified men at his home in Islamabad Tuesday night.



The attackers broke into Toor's house and beat him up brutally.

The Islamabad SSP has been instructed by Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry to investigate the incident.

CCTV footage shows three masked men leaving Toor's house after attacking him. Toor was hospitalised.



In the video, an injured Toor can be seen walking out of the apartment with his hands and feet tied, calling for help.

The attack on journalist Asad Toor is reprehensible, said PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, calling out the government for not proving security to the country's journalists.



She said the government should ensure security for journalists instead of giving lectures on protection of journalists.

The government has failed to bring the accused to justice, Aurangzeb said.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto condemned the attack on Toor as well



