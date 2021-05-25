PM Imran Khan takes notice of worsening law and order situation in Sindh

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday took note of the worsening law and order situation in Sindh and directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to focus on the matter.

“PM has ordered me to go to Sindh and hold meeting with the Rangers,” said Ahmed.

The minister said that the PM Imran issued the directives after he was told about the lawlessness that is prevailing in Sindh, and the police's failure to 'deliver'.

The interior minister said that the PM directed him to compile a report and send it to him as soon as possible. In this regard, Ahmed warned that the PM has said that he might visit the province any time to review the law and order situation.

The minister added that he will contact Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary of Sindh Rangers.

The statement by Ahmed came a few minutes after Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that PM Imran Khan held detailed discussions on Sindh with Governor Imran Ismail and Planning Minister Asad Umar.



Fawad said that Umar and Ismail had expressed their “grave concern” with the PM over Sindh’s administrative mismanagement, especially law and order situation, and rising level of crime in the province.

The information minister said that the prime minister, while taking note of the minister and the governor’s report, had directed the interior minister to visit Sindh.

He added that the security tsar of the country was asked by the PM to work with the law enforcement agencies to develop a viable plan of action in response to the situation.

Fawad had also said that the PM had directed the interior minister to submit a report on the matter.