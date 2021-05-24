PM Imran Khan reaffirms govt's resolve to expedite CPEC projects

Prime Minister Imran Khan (right) meets China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong (centre left). — PID

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday met China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong and reiterated the highest priority accorded by the government to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the firm commitment to expeditiously complete its projects.

According to the PM's Office, during the meeting, Pakistan-China bilateral relations, including CPEC, the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, vaccine cooperation, and high-level bilateral exchanges were discussed.

The prime minister appreciated the Chinese leadership and conveyed his warm greetings to President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang.

Emphasising the time-tested “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership”, PM Imran Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep commitment to further enhance and broaden ties with China.



The prime minister recalled his telephonic conversation with premier Keqiang on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, which was the reflection of excellent cooperation between Pakistan and China.

The Chinese ambassador extended President Xi Jinping’s invitation to the prime minister to participate in the "CPC and World Political Parties Summit", which will be held in July.

The prime minister graciously accepted the invitation to attend the virtual event.

Ambassador Rong reassured that China will continue to firmly support Pakistan in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and accords high priority to help address Pakistan’s requirements.

"It was agreed to continue with the momentum of high-level bilateral exchanges to further solidify strategic cooperative gains between the two countries," the statement added.