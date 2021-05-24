PM Imran Khan briefed on regional and security situation

PM Imran Khan chairs a briefing at the ISI headquarters in Islamabad. Photo: Twitter/PM Office

ISLAMABAD: Top security officials of the country briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan and senior military officials on the national and regional security situation.

The briefing was held at the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Secretariat in Islamabad.

The PM Office said that the PM Imran appreciated the ISI for their "diligent efforts" for national security and expressed his satisfaction over its professional preparedness.



The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar.

Earlier at their arrival, Director General ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed welcomed the PM and other officials.