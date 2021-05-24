close
Mon May 24, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

APP
May 24, 2021

PM Imran Khan briefed on regional and security situation

Pakistan

APP
Mon, May 24, 2021
PM Imran Khan chairs a briefing at the ISI headquarters in Islamabad. Photo: Twitter/PM Office

ISLAMABAD:  Top security officials of the country briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan and senior military officials  on the national and regional  security situation.  

The briefing was held at the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Secretariat in Islamabad.

The PM Office said that the PM Imran appreciated the ISI for their "diligent efforts" for national security and expressed his satisfaction over its professional preparedness.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar.

Earlier at their arrival, Director General ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed welcomed the PM and other officials.

Latest News

More From Pakistan