Sindh govt to not impose curfew, urges people to follow coronavirus SOPs

Rangers personnel stationed on Karachi's roads to maintain coronavirus SOPs. — AFP/File

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab clarified Monday that the provincial government does not want to impose a curfew or a complete lockdown.

The government does not wish to shut down businesses, but it cannot let people die either, the spokesperson said as he highlighted the severity of the situation.



"In the last 10 days, the number of coronavirus patients has increased to a worrisome limit," the spokesperson said, adding that despite such a situation, the government does not wish to impose a complete lockdown.

Wahab said due to a strict lockdown during the first wave, the province was hit by a massive setback as several businesses remained shut for a prolonged period.

"Now the government faces a similar situation as it has to take strict decisions, but still it does not wish to shut down businesses," Wahab said.

The spokesperson, advising people, said they should follow the government's mandated coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) if they do not wish the imposed restrictions to be tightened further.

The spokesperson's comments came after the Sindh government imposed sweeping restriction on "unnecessary movement" after 8pm starting May 25 (Tuesday) citing rising COVID-19 cases in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur cities.

A meeting of the provincial task force on coronavirus was held today at CM House with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the chair. The decision to further tighten the restrictions came a day after the provincial authorities announced they were extending the current coronavirus restrictions for two more weeks.

It was decided to impose a ban on people's movement after 8pm and the provincial police chief was directed to stop people travelling in cars unnecessarily.

During the meeting, CM Shah said that if the masses follow the safety guidelines for two more weeks, the sharp post-Eid rise in COVID-19 cases will be limited.

"We can ease COVID restrictions in the city when new cases are controlled."

The chief minister said that he will pay surprise visits to check the implementation of SOPs, adding that 50% of current total cases in the country are from Sindh.

He noted that complaints have beeb received from Karachi's South and East districts and directed the respective deputy commissioners to ensure the implementation of safety protocols in their areas.