Will Pakistan be affected by Cyclone Yaas?

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday said that a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal has transformed into a cyclone.



According to the weather department, the cyclone has been named Yaas, which is 600 km away from the Indian territory of Port Blair.

It is expected to turn into a severe hurricane in the next 24 hours.



Met Office said that the effects of Cyclone Yaas will not reach Pakistan and that it will not even cause any suspension in Karachi's sea winds.

Last week, gusty winds and dust storms gripped the metropolis due to the cyclone Tauktae that passed by Pakistan's coastal belt without touching it.

However, the cyclone caused warm winds to blow in the city and raised the temperature of the metropolis.