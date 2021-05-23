PM Imran Khan says govt will ensure accountability, rule of law in country

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that he won't be blackmailed by anyone, adding that even if the government has to dissolve, the process of accountability will continue.

The premier was speaking during a meeting of the PTI's core committee to discuss the Jahangir Tareen group's reservations and other national issues, including Azad Kashmir elections, budget, and accountability.

According to sources, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar informed the Prime Minister about the meeting with the Tareen Group after which it was decided that the just demands of the group would be accepted.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the process of accountability will continue against all odds, adding that even if the government has to dissolve, he will not be blackmailed by anyone and will ensure that the rule of law prevails in the country.

Sources said that preparations for the Azad Kashmir elections were also discussed in the meeting. Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he is confident the PTI would win the elections.

The premier stressed that in order to make the process of elections fair and transparent, seeking technological assistance in the form of electronic voting is essential.

He said that in the next elections, electronic voting will ensure that rigging does not take place.

Speaking about the country's economy, the premier said that overseas Pakistanis play an important part in the country's progress, therefore, the PTI-led government will ensure that overseas Pakistanis also get a chance to cast their votes remotely through the use of technology.

The committee also expressed "grave concern over a controversial post on the official social media pages of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) based on "negative propaganda," a statement issued later said.

It should be noted that a video critical of the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was posted on the commission's social media accounts a day ago. Even though the post was deleted later, the move faced a strong reaction from the federal government.

"We hope that the ECP will take action against those involved in sharing such content on social media," said the premier.