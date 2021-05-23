Pak-China strategic partnership 'exemplary for the world,' says PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairing a review meeting on the progress of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Islamabad. Photo: Radio Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that the strategic partnership between Pakistan and China is "exemplary" for the world. He was chairing a meeting to review the progress of projects under the Pakistan-China Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The prime minister said that CPEC is not only a harbinger of economic growth for Pakistan but also a path to development for the entire region.



"In order to transform these relations into strong economic ties, it is necessary to promote investment in areas of mutual interest and provide all possible incentives to investors," the premier said.



During the meeting, details about different investment initiatives under the CPEC, the facilities provided by the government to Chinese investors, and the problems faced by investors and their immediate solutions came under discussion.

The prime minister directed authorities concerned to take immediate steps to remove obstacles to the issuance of long-term visas to foreign investors, especially Chinese investors and ordered the introduction of a separate visa category for people associated with CPEC projects.

The premier said that all possible incentives should be provided to investors and directed the Home Ministry to submit a summary to the federal cabinet in this regard.

He expressed satisfaction over the progress of the Special Economic Zones and also ordered to set up a CPEC Special Economic Zone in Karachi.

The Prime Minister directed the Board of Investment to formulate and present a detailed plan, with the consultation of the business community, for the promotion of foreign investment in specific sectors.

