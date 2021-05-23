Pakistan's total coronavirus cases surpass 900,000 grim mark

813,855 people have recovered from the virus in the country so far. AFP

ISLAMABAD: With 3,084 new infections during the last 24 hours, Pakistan's coronavirus cases have crossed the grim milestone of 900,000 on Sunday.

As per the details on National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC)'s website, 74 more people lost their lives to the virus, raising the national tally to 20,251.

The coronavirus positivity rate in Pakistan stood at 4.46% with 62,620 active cases across the country.

On the other hand, 813,855 people have recovered from the virus in the country so far.



In a provincial breakdown, the total number of coronavirus patients in Sindh has reached 306,707 while 4,891 people have died so far.



In Punjab, the total number of COVID-19 patients is 333,057 and 9,739 people have died so far due to the virus while the total number of patients in Balochistan is 24,413 and the death toll has reached 270.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded a total of 129,013 virus patients, with 3,900 deaths, while in Azad Kashmir, 18,651 people have been infected with the virus and 526 people have died.



NCOC allows reopening schools in districts with low COVID-19 positivity

Provincial authorities may reopen educational institutes in districts with low coronavirus positivity ratios starting Monday.

However, the NCOC said educational institutes in districts where the coronavirus positivity ratio is high, should not reopen on May 24 as was previously decided.

The NCOC has set a cap of 5% positivity ratio for reopening of schools; if a district has an infection rate higher than the limit, educational institutes there are barred from reopening.

A decision on whether or not educational institutes can reopen on June 7 will be taken on June 3, the letter added.



