Pakistani soldier embraces martyrdom in Afghan cross border firing

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday a soldier was martyred after terrorists opened fire from the Afghanistan border near North Waziristan.
The military's media wing, in a statement, said the Pakistani troops responded to the firing — on a military post — in a befitting manner, but Sepoy Umar Daraz, 32, resident of Jhang, received a bullet injury and embraced martyrdom.
"Pakistan has consistently asked Afghanistan to ensure effective management and control on their side of the Pak-Afghan Border," ISPR said.
Pakistan strongly condemns terrorists' continuous use of Afghan soil for activities against Pakistan, the military's media wing added.