Sat May 22, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 22, 2021

Pakistani soldier embraces martyrdom in Afghan cross border firing

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, May 22, 2021
Pakistani soldiers patrol near the Line of Control at Salohi village in Poonch district of Azad Jamu and Kashmir on April 26, 2021. — AFP/File

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday a soldier was martyred after terrorists opened fire from the Afghanistan border near North Waziristan. 

The military's media wing, in a statement, said the Pakistani troops responded to the firing — on a military post — in a befitting manner, but Sepoy Umar Daraz, 32, resident of Jhang, received a bullet injury and embraced martyrdom.

"Pakistan has consistently asked Afghanistan to ensure effective management and control on their side of the Pak-Afghan Border," ISPR said.

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorists' continuous use of Afghan soil for activities against Pakistan, the military's media wing added.

