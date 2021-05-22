NCOC allows reopening schools in districts with low COVID-19 positivity

Students walking towards their school wearing masks amid coronavirus. — AFP/File

Provincial authorities may reopen educational institutes in districts with low coronavirus positivity ratios starting Monday, the National Command and Operations Centre said on Saturday.



However, the NCOC said educational institutes in districts where the coronavirus positivity ratio is high, should not reopen on May 24 as was previously decided.



They must instead remain closed till June 6.



The NCOC has set a cap of 5% positivity ratio for reopening of schools; if a district has an infection rate higher than the limit, educational institutes there are barred from reopening.



A decision on whether or not educational institutes can reopen on June 7 will be taken on June 3, the letter added.

More than 50 districts with high coronavirus positivity ratio



A day earlier, the Federal Education Ministry had said educational institutes in 12 districts of Sindh will remain closed till June 6, as the coronavirus positivity ratio in those districts is higher than 5%.

In a statement, the ministry said the districts include Badin, Dadu, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and all districts of Karachi.

All educational institutions will remain closed throughout Islamabad, the federal ministry added.

The statement said the positivity ratio is high in 52 districts across Pakistan and so all educational institutes in these areas will remain closed till June 6. This includes four districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir — Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Bagh, and Sadhnaut.

In Balochistan, the positivity ratio is high in Quetta.

In Punjab, it is high in Attock, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Khanewal, Khushab, Lahore, Layyah, Lodhran, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Okara, Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Toba Tek Singh.

In KP, 14 districts have a high positivity ratio, including Abbottabad, Bannu, Buner, Charsadda, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Haripur, Kohat, Karam, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Swabi, and Swat, and so education institutes here will also remain closed.