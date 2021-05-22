Lockdown in Karachi likely amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Residents of Karachi wear facemasks as a law enforcement officer looks on. Photo: File

KARACHI: The Sindh government is considering to impose a strict lockdown in the cities having a high positivity ratio including Karachi, sources told Geo News on Saturday.



According to sources, the restrictions may initially be implemented in Karachi, which could be similar to last year's lockdown.

In this regard, the Sindh government has sought input from senior police officials.

Sources further disclosed that the decision to impose strict lockdown in the city could be taken today or tomorrow and its implementation is also possible soon.



Meanwhile, police officials have demanded an additional budget from the authorities for the lockdown similar to last year.



Sources added that so far 24 policemen have died due to coronavirus.

The provincial government had announced Rs1 million assistance for policemen those who succumbed to the virus. However, none of the victims received the allocated amount.