Major power breakdown in Karachi

KARACHI: A major power breakdown hit the city on Saturday as several areas were without electricity amid the sweltering heat, Geo News reported.

Citizens from DHA, Malir, Lyari, North Karachi, Gulistan-e-Jauher, Liaquatabad, Saddar, Clifton, MA Jinnah Road and other areas were complaining of a power failure since 12pm.

According to sources, K-Electric's Extra High Tension (EHT) line has been tripped at Jamshoro due to which supply from National Grid is suspended.

The sources said that over 45 grid station in Karachi got affected after which the power supply to a major part of the city was affected.

They said that the city is facing a shortage of 1,000 MW of electricity.

Meanwhile, in a statement on Twitter, KE said, "Interruption in power supply are being reported from some parts of the city. We are urgently looking into this."



'Rest of the country normal'

On the other hand, the Ministry of Energy said that the power outage in the city was caused by the tripping of the NKI line.

"The teams of KE and NTDC are working to restore the supply and investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of tripping."

The statement further added that the system is normal in the rest of the country.

