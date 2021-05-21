close
Fri May 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 21, 2021

Educational institutes in 12 districts across Sindh to remain closed till June 6

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, May 21, 2021
A file photo shows students and teachers following coronavirus SOPs.

Educational institutes in 12 districts of Sindh will remain closed till June 6, as the coronavirus positivity ratio in those districts is higher than 5%,   the Federal Education Ministry said on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said the districts include Badin, Dadu, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and all districts of Karachi.

Similarly, elsewhere across the country as well, wherever the positivity ratio is higher than 5%, the educational institutes will remain closed till June 6 and open on June 7, the ministry said in a statement.

All educational institutions will remain closed throughout Islamabad, the federal ministry added.

In districts, where the coronavirus positivity ratio is below 5%, educational institutes would reopen from May 24, the ministry said.

High positivity areas

The statement said the positivity ratio is high in 52 districts across Pakistan and so  all educational institutes in these areas will remain closed till June 6. This includes four districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir — Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Bagh, and Sadhnaut.

In Balochistan, the positivity ratio is high in Quetta.

In Punjab, it is high in Attock, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Khanewal, Khushab, Lahore, Layyah, Lodhran, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Okara, Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Toba Tek Singh.

In KP, 14 districts have a high positivity ratio, including Abbottabad, Bannu, Buner, Charsadda, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Haripur, Kohat, Karam, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Swabi, and Swat, and so education institutes here will also remain closed.


Latest News

More From Pakistan