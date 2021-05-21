6 dead, 14 injured as blast rocks Chaman's Boghra Chowk

Chaman blast. Screengrab

CHAMAN: Six people were killed and 14 wounded on Friday when a blast took place in the city's Boghra Chowk, confirmed police.

The blast took place at the chicken market located at Boghra Chowk, said police, adding that the injured had been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"An emergency has been imposed at the district hospital," said police.

The blast reportedly took place near JUI-Nazriyati Senior Vice President Maulana Abdul Qadir's car. The JUI leader was injured and later taken to a nearby hospital.

However, he has been discharged and sent home, said police.