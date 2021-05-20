Video: Leopard pair found in Quetta's Chiltan National Park

A rare pair of leopards were spotted at Quetta's Chiltan National Park, Geo News reported. on Thursday, citing Chief Conservator Wildlife Balochistan Sharifuddin Baloch.

Baloch, speaking to Geo News, said the endangered pair was spotted by the Forest Department guards at Chilton Park who immediately captured an image.



Hazarganji Chiltan National Park is located about 20km southwest of Quetta and covers an area of ​​27,421 hectares. It administratively falls within the boundaries of two districts — Quetta and Mastung.

The park is home to the endangered markhor and mountain goats' species, according to the chief conservator of wildlife, along with 106 species of birds, 18 species of mammals, and 125 different species of plants.

