Punjab govt employees to receive 25% special allowance from June: CM Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. Photo: File.

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday approved a 25 per cent special allowance for grade 1 to 19 government employees.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister announced that the increment will be applicable from June and only those who have previously not received allowances will be eligible.

"The decision has been taken in order to reduce the pay gap among government employees working in different departments and improve their economic condition," wrote Buzdar.

Prior to finalising the increment, Usman Buzdar had rejected a suggestion of giving 10 to 15 per special allowance to the employees. The special allowance will be given to more than 721,000 grade 1 to grade 19 government employees.

Government employees who had been receiving special allowances previously will not be able to benefit from the latest announcement.

Usman Buzdar said that the provincial government is aware of the problems of employees, adding that some good news will be announcement for provincial employees in the next budget too.