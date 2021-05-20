50 passengers returning from Gulf state test positive for COVID-19 at Pakistan airport

PESHAWAR: Fifty travellers returning from Dubai and Abu Dhabi have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar.



The airport's administration confirmed that the two flights arrived Thursday morning.

All passengers were tested for coronavirus. Those who tested positive have been handed over to the district administration.



Several areas at the airport were disinfected, while at least 32 members of the airport staff are already infected with the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, 28 passengers arriving from a Gulf state tested positive for coronavirus at the same airport.

The development came a day after the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) revoked the license of a private airline for violating coronavirus SOPs set by the government.



The airline had flown in 24 passengers, who had tested positive for coronavirus, from Dubai to Peshawar earlier.