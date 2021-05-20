Shafqat Mehmood says NCOC has allowed to conduct professional exams

An AFP representational image.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood said that the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) has allowed to conduct professional exams.



He noted that if all arrangements are satisfactory permission will be given promptly.

The education minister wrote on Twitter: "Please apply to Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Islamabad with details of exam centers, number of students and SOPs to be followed.

On Wednesday, the NCOC issued new coronavirus guidelines for the country and allowed schools in districts with less than a 5% coronavirus positivity ratio to be reopened.

NCOC chief Asad Umar presided over the meeting while Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, provincial chief secretaries, and other members of authorities were also in attendance.

A detailed review of disease prevalence in the country was taken, a statement from the NCOC said. Following the meeting, important decisions regarding restrictions were taken after extensive deliberations.

The interprovincial public transport has been resumed, but it will remain closed for two — Saturday and Sunday — from May 22.