close
Thu May 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 20, 2021

Gaza crisis: Shahid Afridi shares touching poem for Palestinian children

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, May 20, 2021
Former cricket team captain Shahid Afridi with his daughter.

Pakistan's famed cricket celebrity Shahid Afridi has shared a heartfelt poem for Palestinian children amid continued Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

On Twitter, Afridi posted the touching verses from a poem expressing support for Gaza victims and ensuring them that they are not alone in their fight for freedom.

The poem addresses the children of Palestine, assuring them that no matter how far we are but our hearts beat for their agony and pain.

 Palestinian health officials say 228 people have been killed in aerial bombardments that have worsened Gaza's already dire humanitarian situation  since the  violence began on May 10.

Latest News

More From Pakistan