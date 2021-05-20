Gaza crisis: Shahid Afridi shares touching poem for Palestinian children

Former cricket team captain Shahid Afridi with his daughter.

Pakistan's famed cricket celebrity Shahid Afridi has shared a heartfelt poem for Palestinian children amid continued Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

On Twitter, Afridi posted the touching verses from a poem expressing support for Gaza victims and ensuring them that they are not alone in their fight for freedom.

The poem addresses the children of Palestine, assuring them that no matter how far we are but our hearts beat for their agony and pain.

Palestinian health officials say 228 people have been killed in aerial bombardments that have worsened Gaza's already dire humanitarian situation since the violence began on May 10.

