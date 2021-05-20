Pakistan reports over 4,000 cases for the first time after May 17

The number of confirmed cases now stands at 890, 391 since the pandemic hit the country last year. AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: After a week of Eid festival, Pakistan reported over 4,000 coronavirus cases as 4,207 new infections detected on Thursday.

Last time, Pakistan reported over 4,000 cases on May 17 when 4,109 infections were registered.

The number of confirmed cases now stands at 890, 391 since the pandemic hit the country last year.

According to the official data provided by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country recorded 8.22% positivity rate today.



Moreover, 131 new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 19,987.

Meanwhile, countrywide recoveries were recorded at 804,122.



Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic both in terms of cases reported as well as deaths followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

NCOC relaxes restrictions

Yesterday, the NCOC allowed the reopening of schools in districts where the COVID-19 positivity ratio is less than 5%.

The development came after NCOC chief Asad Umar presided over a meeting, with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, provincial chief secretaries, and other members in attendance via video link.

A detailed review of the disease's prevalence in the country was taken, a statement from the NCOC said.