Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday called for an end to the apartheid in Palestine, saying that the issue there was not one that stemmed from religion but it was a humanitarian crisis.

"Israeli parliament member Mossi Raz condemns eviction of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah. Finally an Israeli member [of parliament] feels the apartheid of Palestinians must end. Palestine issue is not a religious issue its an Humanitarian issue that every human must support," he tweeted.



While there have been reports of a ceasefire being contemplated by the Israeli military, air strikes in the Gaza strip continue, resulting in the deaths and injuries of unarmed Palestinian men, women and children.

Since May 10, Israel has killed nearly 250 and wounded more than 1,000 Palestinians with incessant, brutal and deadly air strikes. The conflict has not only laid bare Israel's genocidal tendencies and war crimes but also exposed the international community's criminal silence.