Punjab’s school reopening schedule to be issued within 24 hours

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas.

LAHORE: The government of Punjab will issue an important update on reopening of schools in the province within the next 24 hours.

This was revealed by Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas, who said an update will be shared on the reopening of schools. He advised masses to keep following the coronavirus safety guidelines to stay safe during the pandemic.

""Will update on opening of all Public and Private Schools in Punjab within 24 hours. Please follow SOPs issued by the Government," he tweeted.

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday allowed the reopening of schools in districts where the COVID-19 positivity ratio is less than 5%.

The development came after NCOC chief Asad Umar presided over a meeting, with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, provincial chief secretaries and other members in attendance via video link.

A detailed review of the disease's prevalence in the country was taken, a statement from the NCOC had said. Following the meeting, important decisions regarding restrictions were taken after extensive deliberations.

The NCOC had also announced that a staggered opening of educational institutions would also take place. These will not include the institutions that will be opened from May 24.