13 killed, 32 injured as bus heading to Karachi overturns near Sukkur

As many as 13 people were killed and 32 injured after a bus heading to Karachi from Multan turned turtle near Sukkur on the National Highway late Wednesday night.



Majority of the travellers were said to be asleep when the accident happened. Women and children are among the victims.

An emergency has been declared at Sukkur and Rohri hospitals. The deceased and injured have been shifted to Civil hospital in Sukkur and a taluka hospital in Pano Aqil.

The condition of several injured is said to be critical.



The overturned bus was lifted by a crane after a rescue operation by locals and the district and motorway police. All passengers trapped in the coach have been evacuated.

