Zulfi Bukhari stresses judicial inquiry into R3 scam, proposes his name be placed on ECL

PTI's Zulfi Bukhari on Wednesday proposed that his name could be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) as he is not going anywhere, adding that the inquiry related to the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam should be completed as soon as possible.

The former special assistant to the prime minister for overseas Pakistanis and human resource development was speaking during Geo News' programme "Capital Talk," during which he detailed why he tendered his resignation from his post two days ago.



"I have not been accused of anything in the report but my name has been irresponsibly referenced in the report," Zulfi said. "The report mentions the name of Dr Tauqeer Shah, who is my mother's first cousin. I am the only relative of Dr Shah who works for the government."

Zulfi said: "Even if that one line referencing me had not been mentioned in the report, I would not have resigned.

He said that Dr Tauqeer Shah was Shahbaz Sharif's principal secretary in 2017.

"Dr Tauqeer is entitled to defend himself, but how could the [inquiry commission] link my name with him?" Zulfi questioned. "The one who has referenced my name in the report should bring forth evidence first."

Zulfi said that he wants the government to form a judicial commission to probe the R3 scandal and has already requested Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the matter, adding that it makes no difference to him as to who would conduct the inquiry.

"According to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, I will get hold of a briefcase and flee the country. My name could be entered into the Exit Control List (ECL) if someone fears I'd flee. I am not going anywhere. The inquiry should be completed," he said.

He said that he was first an overseas Pakistan and chose to become a local Pakistani later, adding that Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and Shahbaz Sharif are the ones who want to flee the country, not him.

When questioned about him owning property in Pakistan, Zulfi said that he owns a property development business in England but he or his family does "not even own an inch of property anywhere near the Ring Road."

It should be recalled that Zulfi had resigned from his post on Monday, May 17, after his name was referenced in the R3 scam inquiry report. Taking to Twitter, the former SAPM had written that resigned from the post as PM Imran Khan has always maintained that a person named in an inquiry should resign from public office till they are cleared of the charges.

“My prime minister has always said that if a person has been named rightly or wrongly in any inquiry he should cease to hold any public office till his name has been cleared of charges. Owing to the allegations in the ongoing Ring Road inquiry, I want to set this example by resigning from office until my name is cleared up of any allegations and media’s obnoxious lies,” said Bukhari.

The former SAPM, who is a close confidante of PM Imran Khan, reiterated that he had nothing to do with Rawalpindi Ring Road or any ongoing Real Estate project of the country.

However, he urged that the “inquiry should be done by capable personnel” and backed the idea of the “judicial inquiry” of the project.

“I’m here to stay in Pakistan and stand united with the prime minister and his vision. I sacrificed my life overseas to come and serve my country, I am ready to face any inquiry,” said the SAPM.

Punjab removes six officers for alleged involvement in Rawalpindi Ring Road scam

Last week, the Punjab government removed six mid-career officers over their alleged involvement in the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam, a report in The News said.

An inquiry had been held at the highest level in the provincial government after which it emerged that changes had been made to the actual plan of the Rawalpindi Ring Road to create new road infrastructures.

These changes, the inquiry determined, were made to benefit some influential personalities. These changes would have increased the cost of the project by Rs25bn, said sources.

Implementation of the plan was stopped on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan once he was apprised of the scam.

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik shuffled the officers after the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam inquiry was completed.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Anwarul Haq, Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Capt (R) Shoaib Ali were removed from their posts with immediate effect and directed to report to the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD).

Deputy Commissioner Chakwal Capt (R) Bilal Hashim has been given the additional charge of the Rawalpindi District. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Attock, Shehryar Arif Khan has been given additional charge of the post of deputy commissioner Attock, while Additional Deputy Commissioner General Capt (R) Qasim Ijaz will also take care of the Revenue Dept of Rawalpindi District.

Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi Saddar Ghulam Abbas and Assistant Commissioner Fateh Jang Muhammad Azeem Shaukat Awan have also been asked to report to the Punjab S&GAD.

The prime minister earlier had directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to launch a probe into the scam.



