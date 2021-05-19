Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Twitter

KARACHI: Following the reported formation of a "group" within PTI, senior leaders on Wednesday voiced support and renewed their commitment towards Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership.

Jahangir Khan Tareen, former secretary-general of the PTI, on Tuesday had hosted a dinner at his residence in honour of several lawmakers who have been supporting him as he fights several cases. It was reportedly decided at the event that the attending lawmakers would raise their voice for Tareen in the assemblies.



Soon after the 'grouping' was reported, trends started appearing on social media supporting the prime minister and his vision.

Loyalist party leaders and ministers also issued statements and tweeted after the development.

‘No place for those who do not repose confidence in Imran Khan’



Speaking from Turkey, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is the PTI vice president, said all members of the party were supposed to follow discipline and warned that “violation of rules could affect their membership”.

“No member of the party can violate the rules on Vote of Confidence and Finance Bill,” Qureshi said in his statement on issues related to party discipline.

Qureshi noted that the prime minister, on demand by some party members, had given the responsibility of an inquiry into the cases against Jahangir Tareen to Barrister Ali Zafar, and that he will prepare a report on the matter.

Meanwhile, he said, there is no room in the party for people who do not repose confidence in PM Khan, the founding member of PTI.



“These people should decide if they consider Imran Khan as their leader,” he added.

Without Imran Khan and his voters, he said, these people would not have been able to reach the assemblies.

‘PTI to complete tenure’

Meanwhile, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that PM Khan is not only the prime minister but also the party chairperson.

“The PTI government has completed two years and the remaining tenure will also be completed. The PTI will remain in government for the next five years. Legislation will not be stopped; neither in Senate nor in the National Assembly.”

‘Tareen will vote for Imran Khan in budget’

On the other hand, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed responded to the controversy saying that Tareen will vote for PM Khan in the upcoming budget.

“Groupings in the party are a routine matter," he said.

Twitter reactions by PTI leaders

On Twitter, trends #IstandWithImranKhan and #BehindYouSkipper were on top and were also used by several party leaders.



