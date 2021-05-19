Photo: AFP

Karachi's temperature is likely to rise to 41°C today with light drizzle and thunder in some parts of the city, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Wednesday.



According to the press release issued by the PMD, "Cyclonic Storm 'Tauktae' crossed the Indian Gujarat coast on the night of May 17, 2021, weakened into a depression, and [is] presently laying over Gujarat and adjoining South Rajasthan, India."

Wind and light rain are more likely in the north and northwest areas of Karachi and that winds are expected to blow at a speed of 60 to 70 kmph, said the Met department's director.

The Met official said that it might drizzle in a few areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, and Thatta, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Umerkot along with thunder.

