Fawad Chaudhry amasses 4mn followers on Twitter

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry's file photo.

KARACHI: Known for straightforward comments and prominent presence on social media, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry has amassed four million followers on Twitter.

The information minister created his official account on Twitter back in 2010 and follows over 2,600 people on the social networking site to date.

He is often seen with his followers on the micro-blogging site with the latest updates of political affairs, his party, and the overall situation in the country.

However, Prime Minister Imran Khan is the most popular Pakistani political leader on Twitter, followed by over 13 million users.



Besides Chaudhry, other PTI leaders who enjoy a massive following on Twitter include Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar with over 7 million followers, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood with 2.6 million followers, and Senator Faisal Javed with 2.2 million followers.

On the other hand, PML-N Vice President has over 4 million followers on Twitter as well.