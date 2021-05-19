NCOC meeting underway to review schools closure, other restrictions

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) is underway, under the chair of Asad Umar, to decide on schools closure and whether or not restrictions on other sectors should be extended or relaxed.

All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities have been closed till May 23 across the country.

NCOC chief Asad Umar is presiding over the meeting while Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, provincial chief secretaries and other members of authorities are taking part in the meeting as well.

The decisions will be taken on the basis of the briefings provided by the provincial chief secretaries.

The NCOC had earlier imposed a lockdown in the country during Eid holidays in order to stop the spread of the virus amid the deadly third wave.

Later, certain restrictions were eased following a review of the pandemic.

Cannot tolerate further extension of schools closure

The Pakistan Alliance of Private Schools also held a meeting today ahead of the NCOC's review session.

"NCOC should immediately announce reopening of educational institutions," said the alliance's chairman Akram Sheikh.

Sheikh said coronavirus cases across the country were reported in large numbers after markets and businesses were allowed to reopen, not schools.

"Educational institutions should be reopened, similar to other sectors, with strict compliance of coronavirus SOPs," he said, adding that a further extension in the closure of educational institutions will result in "irreparable loss" for students.

Sheikh warned that if the ban was extended beyond May 23, countrywide protests will be held against the decision.