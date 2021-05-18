Cyclone Tauktae update: Pak Met issues final alert

The current status of Cyclone Tauktae. Photo: Courtesy Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre, Karachi

The mighty Cyclone Tauktae has weakened into a "severe cyclonic storm" after crossing India's Gujarat, the Pakistan Meterological Department said Tuesday.



The Met office issued its final alert on Cyclone Tauktae, saying that dust and thunderstorm rain can be expected in Thar and Umerkot in the next 12 hours.

The Met office said the "very severe cyclonic storm" intensified into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" and crossed Indian Gujarat and has now weakened into a "severe cyclonic storm" laying over Rajasthan, India.



PMD said sea conditions will remain rough till Tuesday evening and fishermen of Sindh are advised to avoid going into deep sea. They can resume their activities from tomorrow (Wednesday).

In Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Badin and Mirpurkhas districts, meanwhile, hot and dry weather will continue today.



At least 12 people were killed and 200,000 evacuated in India because of the cyclone.