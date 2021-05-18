close
Nick Jonas details his injuries after getting discharged from hospital

Nick Jonas appeared on the latest episode of The Voice, two days following his hospitalization

American singer Nick Jonas after getting hospitalized has given a health update to concerned fans.

The former Disney star appeared on the latest episode of The Voice, two days following his hospitalization after an on-set injury.

The singer confirmed on the reality show that he had cracked a rib and also suffered bumps and bruises from the accident.

The details of the Jonas Brothers singer’s accident remain unclear. He was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, as per TMZ.

