KARACHI: Following the scorching days of heatwave, the port city will receive rainfall with strong winds, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Tuesday.

The weather in the port city continues to be hot and humid even in the morning. The current temperature of the metropolis was recorded at 32°C whereas the humidity in the air was 47%.

As per details from the weather department, winds from the southeast are blowing at a speed of 14 kmph.

The maximum temperature is likely to reach 43°C today, the weather department predicted.

There are also chances of rainfall with wind dust storms in southeastern and central Sindh under the influence of Cyclone Tauktae, according to the weather department.



The weather will remain hot and dry in most parts of the country.

The highest temperature of 45°C was recorded in Turbat and Chhor yesterday while the temperature in Shaheed Benazirabad, Mithi, and Karachi was recorded at 44°C.

On the other hand, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Potohar region are also expected to receive rainfall whereas it is also likely to rain in Gilgit-Baltistan.