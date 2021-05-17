No threat as Cyclone Tauktae 650km away from Karachi, says PMD

Representational image. — File photo

Cyclone Tauktae is 650km south-southeast of Karachi, but it still does not pose any threat to the country's coastline, Pakistan Meteorological Department said late Monday.

In the morning, the meteorological department had said the cyclone was 800 km south-southeast of Karachi.



In the latest alert, the PMD said the cyclone was 580 km south of Thatta. "Maximum sustained winds around the system centre are 180-200 Kmph gusting 220 Kmph."

The system is likely to move further northward for some time, then recurve towards the Northeast and cross Indian Gujarat by midnight today, it said.

The Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” has tracked Northward at a speed of 15 Kmph during the last 12 hours and now lay centred at 2000PST, 17 May 2021 near latitude 20.4N and longitude 71.2E, the PMD said.

Very hot and dry weather with gusty winds are likely to continue in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed-Banzirabad, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar, and Thatta districts till tomorrow evening.

Gusty winds may affect the fruit orchards in the above-mentioned districts.

"Sea conditions will remain rough to very rough and fishermen of Sindh are advised to suspend their activities till May 19, 2021."