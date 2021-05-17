Pakistan values its relations with the European Union, says Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa

EU Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: ISPR

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that Pakistan values its relations with the European Union.



According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief's comments came during a meeting with the EU Ambassador Androulla Kaminara at the GHQ.

The military's media wing said that the two officials discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in the Afghan Peace Process were discussed.

"Pakistan values its relations with EU and we earnestly look forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests," said the statement.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process.