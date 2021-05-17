close
Mon May 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 17, 2021

Pakistan values its relations with the European Union, says Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, May 17, 2021
EU Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: ISPR

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that Pakistan values its relations with the European Union. 

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief's comments came during a meeting with the EU Ambassador Androulla Kaminara at the  GHQ.

The military's media wing said that the two officials discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in the Afghan Peace Process were discussed. 

"Pakistan values its relations with EU and we earnestly look forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests," said the statement.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process.

Latest News

More From Pakistan