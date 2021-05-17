Where has Cyclone Tauktae reached?

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned of dust and thunderstorm rain with few moderate to heavy falls and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph in Tharparkar, Umerkot and Sanghar districts and isolated places of Badin because of Cyclone Tauktae's influence.

PMD issued its eighth advisory on the powerful cyclone since May 12 on Monday, giving a detailed account of the cyclone's current movements and what the people of Sindh should be ready for.

The warning clarified that the cyclone posed no threat to Pakistan's coastal areas. The PMD advised fishermen of Sindh, however, to suspend activities till May 19.



The dust and thunderstorm rain warning by PMD will last from today till May 19.

In addition to this, "very hot and dry weather with occasional gusty winds" is likely to continue in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benanzirabad, Badin and Thatta districts till tomorrow (Tuesday).



Sea conditions will remain rough to very rough, the PMD alert read.

Tracking Cyclone Tauktae's movements

According to the Met office, Cyclone Tauktae has gained more strength and moved North/northwestward at a speed of 18 kmph in the last 12 hours.

It now lays at a distance of about 730 km south of Thatta and 800 km south-southeast of Karachi. The system is likely to move further northward and cross Indian Gujarat by May 17 night/ May 18 morning, PMD said.