Maryam's welcome: Case registered against PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif's son over SOPs violation

The crowd gathered for welcoming PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz. TWITTER

LAHORE: Following Maryam Nawaz’s visit to Sheikhupura, a case was registered against PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif's son and two brothers for gathering a crowd and violating coronavirus SOPs.

Yesterday, Maryam paid a visit to party member Latif's family in Sheikhupura who is in jail.

Mian Javed Latif's son Mian Hassan Javed, two brothers Amjad Latif and Munawar Latif have been named in the case registered by police for holding a public meeting which is a violation of coronavirus protocols.

According to Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura, a case has been registered for violating COVID-19 SOPs on Maryam's arrival.

On the other hand, local leaders of PML-N Munawar Iqbal, Malik Pervez Iqbal, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, and Azeem Javed have also been nominated in the case along with several party workers.