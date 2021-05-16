Imran Khan should stop making Sindh's lands barren by halting water supply: Bilawal

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Photo: File

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday said that by reducing the water supply to Sindh, Imran Khan is trying to make the lands of Sindh barren.

Speaking during a press conference, Bilawal said that the federal government has failed to ensure a fair distribution of water in the country.

"Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal and Tharparkar have been facing acute water shortage while stopping water supply to Sindh at the time of sowing would be disastrous for rice cultivation and textile sector," said Bilawal.

Bilawal demanded Indus River System Authority (IRSA) officials clarify on whose orders the share of water for Sindh was reduced.

He added that other provinces, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Balochistan, also have the right to get water under the agreed formula while any province of the country would continue to raise its voice if its right to water is violated.

'Bilawal's propaganda is incorrect': Jamshed Iqbal Cheema

In response to Bilawal's comments, IRSA spokesman Muhammad Khalid Rana said that due to the shortage of water in the rivers, the water supply to Sindh had to be reduced for some days but now the situation is under control now.

Rana claimed that during the cultivation of cotton in Sindh, more water is supplied to the province as compared to Punjab.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan for Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema said that ISRA makes decisions related to water distribution through the consensus of all provinces.

"Bilawal's propaganda that water distribution across provinces is unfair is absolutely incorrect," said Cheema.