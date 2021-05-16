Govt has witnesses against Shahbaz, so fleeing is his only option: Sheikh Rasheed

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday said that since the government has witnesses against Shahbaz Sharif's corruption, fleeing the country is the only option left for him.



Speaking during Geo News programme "Naya Pakistan," Rasheed said that Shahbaz Sharif's name has been placed on the Provisional National Identification List and he is not on a blacklist, as is the common misconception.

He has not been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) yet, he added.

"The Cabinet has approved the inclusion of Shahbaz Sharif in the ECL as he's trying to flee the country," Rasheed said. "Nawaz Sharif still hasn't come back and now Shahbaz Sharif wants to leave too."

He said that the government will appeal the Lahore High Court's decision to allow Shahbaz to go abroad for treatment, in the Supreme Court tomorrow.

"There are 15 accused in Shahbaz Sharif's cases of which three are fugitives," said Rasheed. "The government has witnesses against Shahbaz Sharif, therefore, trying to flee the country is the only option for him."

Rasheed said that in a day or two, the government will issue official notification regard its decision to put Shahbaz's name on the ECL, adding that he will also be given a 15-day period to appeal against the decision in court.

PM Imran Khan to discuss placing Shahbaz Sharif on ECL in meeting tomorrow



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting tomorrow (May 17) to discuss Shahbaz Sharif's inclusion in the ECL. According to Geo News, apart from that, the premier will also issue guidelines related to the government's strategy to deal with the Opposition.

Moreover, the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Palestine and Pakistan's role in voicing its support and concerns for Gazans on an international level will also be discussed.

